St Leger: Capri and Crystal Ocean joint favourites in Doncaster

Capri (left) won the Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien in July

William Hill St Leger Date: Saturday 16 September Time: 15:35 BST Venue: Doncaster racecourse Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Capri and Crystal Ocean remain 4-1 joint favourites after 11 horses were declared for the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien is seeking his fifth victory in the world's oldest Classic, with Capri leading a four-strong team also including Douglas Macarthur, The Anvil and Venice Beach.

The Irishman last won the race in 2013 with Leading Light.

Sir Michael Stoute is looking for his second St Leger win with Crystal Ocean.

Four-time winner John Gosden has entered Stradivarius and Coronet, with O'Brien's son Joseph - winner of the 2013 race as a jockey - declaring Rekindling.

The Roger Varian-trained Defoe is the third favourite, while Raheen House and Count Octave - trained by Brian Meehan and Andrew Balding respectively - complete the line-up.

Abyssinian and Air Supremacy, both from the O'Brien stable, were withdrawn at the final declaration stage.

The St Leger, first raced in 1776, is the last of Britain's five Classics.

Laura Mongan became the first woman to train the winner when Harbour Law triumphed in 2016.

Winning jockey George Baker will attend this year's event as he continues his recovery from a heavy fall in February.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

It's a good quality, very competitive St Leger this time, but while much chat has surrounded the favourites, Crystal Ocean and Capri, one or two others have been notably talked up.

Defoe is definitely one, and Coronet another - trainer John Gosden's wife Rachel Hood said that they were "very positive the race is right for Coronet".

Theoretically, the filly is 'second-string' of the pair trying to give Gosden a fifth St Leger win, behind Stradivarius, who beat Big Orange no less at Glorious Goodwood.

Dettori's decision to ride Coronet looks a tip in itself.