Doncaster Cup: Desert Skyline beats Thomas Hobson to win at St Leger meeting

Desert Skyline (right) came from last to first to win at Doncaster's St Leger meeting

William Hill St Leger Date: Saturday 16 September Time: 15:35 BST Venue: Doncaster racecourse Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Desert Skyline beat his older rivals to win the Doncaster Cup under champion jockey elect Silvestre de Sousa.

De Sousa bided his time on the 2-1 favourite, trained by David Elsworth, to take victory ahead of Thomas Hobson and last year's winner Sheikhzayedroad.

As a gelding, three-year old Desert Skyline is not eligible for Classic races, including the Derby and Saturday's St Leger at Doncaster.

"I don't know why geldings can't run in the Derby," said Elsworth.

"I realise the breeding implications. You want the Derby winner to reproduce, but that's not the point.

"We want to know what the best three-year-old is and if he happens to be a gelding, he's the best."

Analysis

Cornelius Lysaght, BBC racing correspondent

Life's never been boring when David Elsworth is in the winners' enclosure, as has been the case all the way back to his wins with Heighlin, Desert Orchid and Cavvies Clown in the 1980s.

The colourful talk here was of the regret 'Elzie' - as the veteran trainer is known across racing - felt about Desert Skyline being gelded, otherwise he'd have lined up in Saturday's St Leger (male contenders must be 'intact').

The win does, however, give nice form boosts to Classic hopefuls Stradivarius and Raheen House.