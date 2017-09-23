Ayr Gold Cup to be run at Haydock on Saturday, 30 September

Action at Ayr Racecourse
Saturday's Gold Cup fell victim to the weather

The Ayr Gold Cup has been rescheduled for Saturday, 30 September - and will now take place at Haydock.

The race was due to be run on 23 September but was called off as a section of the course was waterlogged.

"We are delighted that the Ayr Gold Cup - which is such an important betting race - has been saved, " said British Horseracing Authority chief operating officer Richard Wayman.

The race will have a maximum of 17 runners.

