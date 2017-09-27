Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Enable added to big race at Chantilly

Enable has won four successive Group One races this season

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Venue: Chantilly racecourse Date: Sunday, 1 October Time: 15:05 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Favourite Enable has been officially added to the field for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly.

The filly will bid to give jockey Frankie Dettori a record fifth win in Europe's richest horse race.

Enable needed to be supplemented on Wednesday morning at a cost of 120,000 euros (£105,000) as she was not entered at the first entry stage.

Her presence takes the number of possible runners in France back up to 20.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien has seven of the entries, including last year's second and third, Highland Reel and Order Of St George,

The race has prize money of 5m euros, with 2.85m euros (£2.5m) going to the winner. It is taking place at Chantilly while Longchamp racecourse undergoes a redevelopment.