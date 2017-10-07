Jimmy Fortune: Classic-winning jockey to retire after Newmarket ride

Jimmy Fortune has ridden more than 1,800 winners in a 29-year career

Classic-winning jockey Jimmy Fortune has announced he will retire after riding at Newmarket on Saturday.

He will bow out after partnering Nathra for trainer John Gosden in the Sun Chariot Stakes (14:40 BST).

The 45-year-old - a former stable jockey for Gosden - rode more than 1,800 winners during a 29-year career, including on Lucarno at the 2007 St Leger.

"It's my life, so it's been a difficult decision," Fortune said.

"I love my racing, love the weighing room. But we all have to go sometime," he told Racing UK.

Other big wins included the Fillies' Mile and Coronation Stakes on Nannina, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes with Raven's Pass and the Pretty Polly Stakes, Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille on Dar Re Mi.