John Gosden-trained Enable to remain in training in 2018

Enable and Dettori won six successive races in 2017

Five-time Group One winner Enable will remain in training next season, owner Prince Khalid Abdullah has confirmed.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Chantilly on 1 October, a record fifth win in the race for Frankie Dettori.

She might have been retired to stud but it has been decided to target further big races in 2018.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to Prince Khalid, said a defence of the Arc "will be high in consideration".

"I'm very pleased and grateful to Prince Khalid for keeping her in training because, to me, she is a filly of a lifetime," said Dettori, 46.

"She is the best filly I have ridden. She won five Group Ones, including two Classics, and she didn't just win them, she won them amazingly."

After finishing third at Newbury in April, Enable won the Oaks, Irish Oaks, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks by a combined total of 20 lengths.

She then added the Arc with a dominant two-and-a-half-length victory at Chantilly, where she became the first British-trained filly or mare to win the coveted race for thoroughbreds aged three or over.

Grimthorpe added: "It was a straightforward decision. We wanted to give her time to settle down and get over the Arc. The prince gets input from everybody.

"John's views are the most important to listen to but ultimately it was his call. Prince Khalid loves to see his horses race, especially the good ones."