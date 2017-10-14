Newmarket: US Navy Flag wins Dewhurst Stakes in 1-2-3-4 for Aidan O'Brien

US Navy Flag gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a sixth win in the Dewhurst Stakes

US Navy Flag won the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a 1-2-3-4 and leave him one away from the record Group One tally in a year.

The 5-1 shot, ridden by Ryan Moore, headed home 50-1 stablemate Mendelssohn, with Seahenge third and Threeandfourpence fourth.

Odds-on favourite Expert Eye, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, was well beaten.

O'Brien now has 24 top-level wins in 2017 as he closes on the record of 25 set by the late Bobby Frankel.

Moore controlled the pace from the front before claiming a two-and-a-half length victory on US Navy Flag, who won the Middle Park Stakes a fortnight ago.

"It's a massive feat again, what Aidan has done," said Moore.

Irish trainer O'Brien was claiming a sixth win - and third consecutive victory - in the Dewhurst Stakes, a late-season race for two-year-olds before next year's Classics.

