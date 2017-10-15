Aidan O'Brien: Record-chasing trainer draws blank at Woodbine in Canada

O'Brien made it 24 Group One wins in 2017 with US Navy Flag at Newmarket on Saturday

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien must wait for his chance to set a new record for top-level wins in a year after drawing a blank in Canada on Sunday.

Idaho and Rain Goddess were unplaced in races at Woodbine for O'Brien, who is one short of Bobby Frankel's mark of 25 Group or Grade One victories.

Rain Goddess was last in the EP Taylor Stakes won by Blond Me, ridden by Oisin Murphy for trainer Andrew Balding.

Idaho was fourth in the Canadian International.

The race was won by 50-1 chance Bullards Alley.

O'Brien's bid to beat the late American trainer Frankel's record will resume on Saturday, 21 October, with the Caulfield Cup in Australia and four Group One races on British Champions Day at Ascot.