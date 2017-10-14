Kempton: Meeting abandoned after incident in stable yard
Kempton's Saturday evening meeting was abandoned with two races remaining after a medical emergency in the stable yard.
An announcement saying the fixture had been called off was made before the penultimate race at 20:45 BST.
Doctors at the Surrey course attended the emergency, a report from the track stewards said.
A statement from Kempton said: "This evening's fixture has been abandoned due to an incident at the stable yard."