British Champions Day: Trainer Aidan O'Brien equals Group One wins record

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien equalled the record for top-level wins in a Flat racing year as Hydrangea won the Fillies and Mares Stake on British Champions Day at Ascot.

O'Brien was one win behind late American trainer Bobby Frankel, who set the record of 25 wins in 2003.

But three-year-old Hydrangea, ridden by Ryan Moore, saw off favourite Bateel.

O'Brien could still break the record with two more Group One runners on Saturday.

"Its a magic, special day," he told ITV. "As you know I am a small link in a big chain and I'm delighted for everybody."

More to follow.