Trainer Aidan O'Brien breaks Group One wins record

O'Brien has been training racehorses in Ireland for 23 years

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien set a world record for top-level wins in a Flat racing year when Saxon Warrior won the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.

Last weekend O'Brien drew level with American Bobby Frankel on 25 wins with Hydrangea's victory at Ascot.

O'Brien first broke the record in 2001 with 23 winners, which Frankel passed in 2003.

He told ITV: "I'm delighted and delighted for everybody. It's unbelievable really."

He added: "There's a lot of hard work put in by a lot of people in Ballydoyle and Coolmore. If I start mentioning people, I'd forget somebody. They know who they are.

"It's a privilege to be working with such special people. We're in a very lucky position and we're a small link in a big chain."

Saxon Warrior, the 13-8 favourite, beat Roaring Lion by a neck with another O'Brien-trained colt, The Pentagon, third.

O'Brien will have further opportunities to add to his historic 26 winners, with 24 Group One races remaining before the end of the year.

On Sunday he has four of the seven runners in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud in France, and another runner in the Criterium International.