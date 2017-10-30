Melbourne Cup: Frankie Dettori to ride 2016 winner Almandin

Dettori won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Enable earlier this month

Emirates Melbourne Cup Date: Tuesday, 7 November Time: 04:00 GMT Venue: Flemington racecourse Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride last year's winner Almandin as the jockey seeks a first Melbourne Cup win.

Damien Oliver had been lined up for the mount but has lost an appeal against a suspension for improper riding.

Kerrin McEvoy, who rode the horse to victory in 2016, is due to partner Red Cardinal on 7 November.

Almandin, trained in Australia by Robert Hickmott, has run twice since his Melbourne Cup win, finishing first and fourth in those races.

The seven-year-old gelding is rated about 6-1 favourite with British bookmakers to successfully defend his title.