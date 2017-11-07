Melbourne Cup: Rekindling wins Australia's famous race

Rekindling overcomes Johannes Vermeer to claim the Melbourne Cup
Rekindling overcomes Johannes Vermeer to claim the Melbourne Cup

Rekindling, trained by Irishman Joseph O'Brien, has won the Melbourne Cup, Australia's most popular horse race.

The four-year-old stallion, ridden by jockey Corey Brown, beat Johannes Vermeer and Max Dynamite to claim the A$6.2m (£3.6m) prize at Flemington Racecourse.

O'Brien, 24, is a former jockey and the son of veteran trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Known as the "race that stops a nation", the event is the world's richest two-mile handicap.

"All the lads at home, all year round, have done a great job with him," O'Brien said after the race.

"I can't quite believe it. This is unbelievable - it hasn't sunk in yet."

Brown, a winner of the race on Shocking in 2009, said he was thrilled to win it again.

It was also a sixth trophy for Australian owner Lloyd Williams, further cementing his place as the most successful owner in the Melbourne Cup's history.

British-trained runner Marmelo had overtaken 2016 winner Almandin to start as the favourite before the race, but finished in ninth place. Almandin was 12th.

Nakeeta, the first Scottish-trained horse to enter the Melbourne Cup, finished fifth.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured