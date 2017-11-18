BetVictor Gold Cup: Splash of Ginge is surprise winner at Cheltenham

Splash of Ginge leads on the way to victory at Cheltenham

Outsider Splash of Ginge earned a surprise win to claim the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The 25-1 shot, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, took the lead late on and held off Starchitect (10-1) and Le Prezien (6-1) in an exciting finish.

Favourite Kylemore Lough (4-1) moved into the lead around the halfway stage but fell back after faltering at the ninth fence.

"I'm pinching myself. I can't believe it," said winning jockey Tom Bellamy.

Twiston-Davies said: "He just lost his confidence over fences last season. We put him over hurdles and he has come back."