Thistlecrack out of Cheltenham Gold Cup and rest of the season with injury
- From the section Horse Racing
Thistlecrack has been ruled out of the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup and will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture.
The 2016 King George VI Chase winner only returned to racing in December after 10 months out with a leg injury.
The Colin Tizzard-trained horse finished fifth at Newbury in his comeback race before a fourth place in the King George on Boxing Day.
The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup takes place on Friday, 16 March.
