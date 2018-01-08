Thistlecrack out of Cheltenham Gold Cup and rest of the season with injury

Thistlecrack has been ruled out of the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup and will miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture.

The 2016 King George VI Chase winner only returned to racing in December after 10 months out with a leg injury.

The Colin Tizzard-trained horse finished fifth at Newbury in his comeback race before a fourth place in the King George on Boxing Day.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup takes place on Friday, 16 March.

More to follow.