Classic Chase at Warwick: Bryony Frost rides Milansbar to victory
- From the section Horse Racing
Bryony Frost rode Milansbar to victory in the Classic Chase at Warwick on Saturday.
The Neil King-trained 11-year-old, a 12-1 shot, was a comfortable winner, crossing the line 11 lengths clear.
Cogry (14-1) came in second, ahead of 9-2 favourite Missed Approach in third and 14-1 shot Crosspark in fourth.
Frost, 22, became only the second woman to win a top-class race over obstacles in her previous victory - in the Kauto Star Novice Chase on Boxing Day.
Of Milansbar, she said: "He was awesome. God, he jumped. I was really looking forward to riding him. He's an 11-year-old, but he doesn't know that."
She added on ITV: "He was a bit brave at one down the back, but I thought, 'OK, if you want to go brave, let's go brave'.
"I got a lovely breather in on the home bend and asked him to go in the straight and he just never stopped. I didn't even have to pick my stick up."