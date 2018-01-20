Un De Sceaux claims third consecutive Clarence House Chase at Ascot

Un De Sceaux won last year's Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival

Odds-on favourite Un De Sceaux became the first horse to claim a third consecutive Clarence House Chase with an easy win under jockey Paul Townend.

The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old was given a patient ride by Townend.

The 4-9 chance overtook long-time leader Speredek at the second-last at Ascot and went on to triumph by seven lengths for an eighth Grade One win.

Speredek (16-1) stayed on for second after fellow challenger Brain Power fell at the last.

Townend was happy for Speredek and jockey Sean Bowen to set the early pace but Un De Sceaux was always moving well and it was only a matter of time before the challenge was launched.

Speredek and Brain Power started to tire on the testing ground but the winner calmly went in front and although he was not the most fluid over the last, he was far too strong for his rivals.

"That ground was hard work but it was job done today." said Townend, who had the ride because of the continued absence of the injured Ruby Walsh, who broke his leg in a fall in November.

"I rode my horse to suit him and the further we went the more confident I was getting."