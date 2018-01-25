Trainer Ivan Furtado faces probe as wrong horses run at Southwell

Southwell is the only UK track to have a fibresand surface

Trainer Ivan Furtado is to face a disciplinary hearing after it emerged that two of his horses ran in the wrong races at Southwell last week.

African Trader and Scribner Creek were mistakenly run in races they were not scheduled to contest on 14 January.

Neither horse won and the confusion was put down to human error.

It follows another case of mistaken identity in July when Mandarin Princess won at Great Yarmouth, only to be revealed as stablemate Millie's Kiss.

New scanning procedures were implemented following the mistake last summer at Great Yarmouth, which trainer Charlie McBride described as "an honest error".

The new incident earlier this month saw five-year-old bay gelding Scribner Creek, with an official rating of 63, finish third in the seven furlong 15:25 GMT race instead of the horse who was declared to run, African Trader, rated 57.

African Trader, another Furtado-trained five-year-old bay gelding also ridden by jockey P McDonald, instead ran under the name of Scribner Creek in the next race that afternoon, the 15:55 GMT over one mile and finished in a dead heat for seventh place.

The horse was subsequently ordered to be routine tested by the raceday stewards and the identity error was spotted by the British Horseracing Authority the following day through an audit process which reconciles raceday sampling information collected via the new IT-based collection system.

The BHA released a statement on Thursday which said: "The priority now is to ensure the BHA takes whatever steps are appropriate and necessary to ensure that this issue does not occur again.

"It is vital that the public's trust in racing as a fair, well-regulated sport, which is run with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, is not impacted by similar incidents.

"The Disciplinary Panel will also be asked to ratify the disqualification of both horses, and any subsequent alteration to the race results, including payment of prize money to horses who may be promoted as a result of any disqualification."