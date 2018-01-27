Definitly Red wins Cotswold Chase on Cheltenham Festival Trials Day

Definitly Red wins by eight lengths from American

Definitly Red will be aimed at the Gold Cup after winning the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day.

Danny Cook rode the 7-1 shot to victory for trainer Brian Ellison, ahead of American and Bristol De Mai.

Bookmakers reacted by cutting Definitly Red's odds for the Gold Cup on 16 March to around 20-1 from 33-1.

"Today would tell us if we went for the Gold Cup, so we'll go now," said Ellison of the horse who was pulled up in last year's Grand National.

Meanwhile, Apple's Shakira maintained her unbeaten record for Nicky Henderson in the Triumph Hurdle Trial although the 1-7 favourite was made to work hard for victory under Barry Geraghty.

There was an emotional moment before the Cleeve Hurdle as Cheltenham fell silent to pay tribute to trainer Richard Woollacott who died on Tuesday.

Woollacott's horse Beer Goggles, running in the name of his widow Kayley and ridden by Richard Johnson, lined up in the race and held the lead until the latter stages.

But in the end he was well beaten by Lizzie Kelly on Agrapart (9-1) who held off the challenge of Wholestone.

And it was a good day for female jockeys as Bryony Frost notched another big Saturday winner when 13-2 chance Frodon, trained by Paul Nicholls, ran clear in the home straight to win the Handicap Chase.