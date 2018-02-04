Edwulf wins thrilling Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown

Outsider Edwulf won a thrilling Irish Gold Cup by a neck at Leopardstown.

The 33-1 shot, ridden by Derek O'Connor, held off Jack Kennedy on Outlander in a pulsating finale to the three-mile steeplechase.

It was a poignant victory for the nine-year-old bay gelding, who collapsed at Cheltenham in March last year.

The Willie Mullins-trained Djakadam was 10 lengths back in third, with favourite Our Duke fourth after a mistake at the penultimate fence.

In the preceding grade one race at Leopardstown on Sunday, favourite Monalee, ridden by Noel Fehily and trained by Henry de Bromhead, won the Novice Chase over two miles five furlongs.

Five horses were in contention going to the final fence before Monalee burst through to win by three quarters of a length.

More to follow.