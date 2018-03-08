Cheltenham Gold Cup: 2017 winner Sizing John out of 2018 race

Jockey Robbie Power rode Sizing John to the Cheltenham Gold Cup crown last year

The 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John has been ruled out of this year's race because of injury.

Trainer Jessica Harrington said the horse has suffered a hairline fracture, eight days before the race on Friday, 16 March.

The eight-year-old was aiming to become the first horse to defend the Gold Cup since Best Mate in 2003.

Harrington said the injury was a "massive blow" to her stables and the Potts family, who own the horse.

It is the third year running the reigning champion has missed the event - following the absences of Coneygree and Don Cossack.

Sizing John had been about 6-1 second favourite to win with Might Bite, trained by Nicky Henderson, the 3-1 favourite.

"He cantered as normal this morning at Commonstown and during routine checks this afternoon was found to be sore behind," Harrington told bookmaker Unibet on Thursday.

"I have had our vet Mark McRedmond come and check him over. He has found a hairline non-displaced fracture of his pelvis.

"He will have box rest for two weeks and then be rescanned with a view of starting walking exercise."

The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday, 13 March.