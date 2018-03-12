Cheltenham Festival 2018: Altior a doubt for Queen Mother Champion Chase

Altior (left) was lame on Monday morning

Pre-race favourite Altior is a doubt for Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said the horse was lame on Monday morning but was still hopeful he would run in the race, which goes off at 15:30 GMT.

"We are more than hopeful he would even be able to canter tomorrow," said Henderson.

Earlier on Monday, Douvan was declared for the race alongside his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Min.

In other news before the Festival, further rain meant the conditions are likely to be the most testing for more than 30 years.

The going at the course is officially described as heavy, soft in places.