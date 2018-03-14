Cheltenham Festival: Altior wins thrilling Queen Mother Champion Chase

Altior, trained by Nicky Henderson, now has three Group 1 wins at the Festival in as many years

Altior powered to a brilliant win in the Queen Mother Champion Chase on a dramatic day at the Cheltenham Festival.

The evens favourite, ridden by Nico de Boinville, shrugged off a late fitness scare to provide another big victory for trainer Nicky Henderson, who landed the Champion Hurdle with Buveur D'Air 24 hours earlier.

Douvan fell at the fourth last and Altior was behind the leaders at the home turn but had plenty in reserve to beat Min (5-2), with 40-1 outsider God's Own third.

Earlier, the Festival's all-time leading jockey Ruby Walsh was stood down from racing after suffering a suspected broken leg in a fall.

Meanwhile, odds-on favourite Samcro was a popular winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle for 18-year-old jockey Jack Kennedy and trainer Gordon Elliott.

And Presenting Percy triumphed at the Festival for the second year running with an impressive victory in the RSA Chase.

Amazing Altior triumphs

Altior has a racing record of 14 wins in 16 outings - and is five out of five over the fences

Altior, last year's Arkle Chase winner, had been lame on Monday, but was passed fit to race and showed his well-being by taking his unbeaten run over jumps to 13.

But it was not completely straightforward. The horse appeared to hit a flat spot midway through the two-mile contest on soft ground before looming in the shadow of Min and surging clear after the final fence.

Douvan, a Willie Mullins-trained stablemate of Min running for the first time since a shock defeat in this race last year, had been travelling well in front before falling.

Victory for Altior provided a 60th Festival win for the meeting's all-time leading trainer Henderson, who also has the favourite for Friday's Gold Cup in Might Bite.

No trainer has ever won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same year.

"It's good to watch Altior do that. When he pulled him out it he was electric, wasn't he?" said Henderson.

"To find those gears in that crowd you have to be pretty good."

De Boinville said he had to use 'Plan Z' when he was forced to wait before Altior moved into top gear.

"To come back from the scare of two days and do that was incredible," said the jockey.

"He's exceptional - the best of the best - and that was sensational. What a superstar he is and boy am I lucky to ride him."

It was a third consecutive Festival triumph for Altior, winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in 2016 before last year's Arkle success.

Henderson, whose previous triumphs included two with the exceptional Sprinter Sacre, celebrated a fifth Champion Chase victory.

Samcro and Presenting Percy shine

Smile! Presenting Percy with winning trainer Davy Russell

The day got off to a great start for the Irish, with two leading fancies prevailing.

Samcro had been considered the Irish 'banker' of the meeting and justified odds of 8-11 under a cool ride from Kennedy.

The unbeaten six-year-old took his winning run to seven with a two-and-three-quarter-length defeat of Black Op for Elliott's first winner of the week.

"With horses like this, there is lots of pressure on them delivering, but Samcro did it well and we can enjoy this now," said the trainer.

Presenting Percy, the 5-2 favourite ridden by Davy Russell for trainer Patrick Kelly, ran out a convincing seven-length winner of the RSA Chase from Monalee.

But Walsh, who only returned from a broken leg six days earlier, was injured again when his mount Al Boum Photo fell at the second last fence.

Walsh is stable jockey for trainer Willie Mullins and his absence led to a reshuffle of riding plans.

Deputy Paul Townend took the ride on joint favourite Max Dynamite, but Mark Walsh claimed the Coral Cup aboard 20-1 chance Bleu Berry for Mullins' fourth winner of the 2018 meeting.