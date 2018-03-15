Cheltenham Festival: Penhill wins Stayers' Hurdle for Willie Mullins

Penhill is owned by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, hence jockey Paul Townend wearing blue and white

Cheltenham Festival Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Date: 13-16 March Coverage: Full coverage on BBC Radio 5 live; continued on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text updates on BBC Sport website

Penhill and Balkos Des Flos were the big winners as the Irish dominated day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Stayers' Hurdle was won by 12-1 chance Penhill under Paul Townend to give trainer Willie Mullins a record-equalling 60th win at the meeting.

Balko Des Flos (8-1) beat odds-on favourite Un De Sceaux to win the Ryanair Chase, with popular veteran Cue Card pulled up.

The seven-year-old winner, ridden by Davy Russell for trainer Henry de Bromhead, gave owner Michael O'Leary a first victory in the race that his airline sponsors.

O'Leary enjoyed a day to remember with victories in the opening three races for his Gigginstown House Stud after earlier successes for Shattered Love and Delta Work.

The latter pair are trained by Gordon Elliott, who went on to complete another treble - after three wins on Wednesday - with 5-1 favourite The Storyteller in the Brown Advisory and Merriebelle Stable Plate.

That was also a third victory on the day, known as St Patrick's Thursday, for jockey Davy Russell.

Mullins wins Stayers' Hurdle with Penhill

Sam Spinner was sent off the 9-4 favourite and led for a long way to raise the possibility of a fairytale ending to the comeback stories of his trainer and jockey.

Trainer Jedd O'Keefe has overcome cancer and a financial crisis, while jockey Joe Colliver has rebuilt his career after a spell in prison for lying about the circumstances of a car crash.

But Colliver's mount could not keep up with the pace as challengers emerged in the latter stages, chiefly in the shape of Penhill and Supasundae.

It was Penhill - owned by Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom - who found more to give Mullins a sixth win of the meeting and a 60th overall, bringing him level with Nicky Henderson.

"A lot of credit has to go to Holly Conte who leads up him up, rides him and does everything with him," Mullins told BBC Radio 5 live.

"She has virtually trained Penhill herself."

The Storyteller's triumph, sealing a 377-1 treble for Russell, was a fifth Irish-trained winner of the day and raised the prospect of an unprecedented Irish 'green sweep' with two races to go.

Balko Des Flos wins as Cue Card pulled up

Last year's winner Un De Sceaux was widely expected to follow up in the Ryanair Chase, but had to settle for second behind Balko Des Flos.

The winner travelled sweetly for Russell, who was recording a 62-1 double after winning on Delta Work, and surged to a four-and-a-half-length victory.

O'Leary has backed the race since 2006 and owned the runner-up four times.

"I think I've had a runner every year since we have sponsored and we've had so many seconds and thirds so this is very special," he said.

The 2013 winner Cue Card, appearing at his seventh Festival, was never at his fluent best and was pulled up by jockey Paddy Brennan.

Trainer Colin Tizzard said no immediate decision would be made about the future of the horse, who is nearing retirement, aged 12.

Elliott on a roll

The fine form of trainer Gordon Elliott continued after his treble on Wednesday as Shattered Love (4-1) won the JLT Novices' Chase to give him a fourth victory of the week.

It was also a third win for jockey Jack Kennedy, who at 18 is already looking like a star for years to come.

And Elliott, last year's leading trainer, made it five with a 1-2 in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle which completed a 34-1 double.

Delta Work, ridden by Davy Russell, edged out Barry Geraghty on stablemate Glenloe by a nose.

"The horses are rolling on nicely now so I'm delighted," said the trainer.