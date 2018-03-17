Midlands Grand National: Regal Flow wins at Uttoxeter

Sean Houlihan also led Regal Flow to victory at Taunton on Monday

Sean Houlihan rode Regal Flow to a second win of the week in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

Trainer Bob Buckler felt the 11-year-old was able to go again after winning just five days earlier at Taunton.

And the 16-1 shot finished clear of Milansbar (also 16-1) to hand Irishman Houlihan the biggest win of his fledgling career on St Patrick's Day.

Ballymalin (14-1) finished third ahead of Silsol (10-1), while 7-1 favourite, The Artful Cobbler, pulled up late on.

The going was heavy after Staffordshire was hit by rain in the week and snow fell during the gruelling four-and-a-quarter-mile race.

The Artful Cobbler and Russe Blanc made the early running before Milansbar, which also came second in 2016, took the lead.

But Regal Flow, patiently ridden by Houlihan, pulled clear over the last three fences to win the £125,000 race by 10 lengths.