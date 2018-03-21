Ruby Walsh: Jockey hopes for Punchestown return after Cheltenham fall

Walsh saw his consultant in Ireland on Tuesday

Jockey Ruby Walsh has been ruled out of the Grand National but hopes to be back at the Punchestown Festival next month after a fall at Cheltenham.

The 38-year-old had only returned from breaking his right leg five days earlier when he aggravated the injury.

"It's a very similar fracture on the inside of the original one, which has opened up," he told Racing UK.

"The prognosis could have been a lot worse and I just have to treat this as just another setback."

He added: "I am determined to get back in the saddle for Punchestown [24-28 April] and hopefully finish the season on a high."

Walsh hurt the same leg when Al Boum Photo fell in the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on 14 March.

The Festival's all-time leading rider had just come back from nearly four months out and had two winners on the first day at Cheltenham before being ruled out of the rest of the meeting.

Walsh is stable jockey for trainer Willie Mullins, who has joint favourite Total Recall among his contenders for the Grand National at Aintree on 14 April.