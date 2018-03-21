Grand National: Jockey Bryony Frost set to ride Milansbar at Aintree

Frost won the Classic Chase at Warwick in January on Milansbar

Jockey Bryony Frost is set to have her first Grand National ride after being booked to partner Classic Chase winner Milansbar.

Trainer Neil King needs five horses to be withdrawn to be sure of a run with Milansbar at Aintree on 14 April.

Frost, 22, was only the second woman to win a Grade One jumps race - on Black Corton in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Boxing Day.

A female jockey has yet to win the National.

Katie Walsh, who achieved the best placing by a woman rider when finishing third on Seabass in 2012, will ride Baie Des Iles this time for her husband and trainer Ross O'Sullivan.

Baie Des Iles is rated a 50-1 chance by bookmakers while Milansbar is around 33-1. The joint 10-1 favourites are Blaklion and Total Recall.

There were 73 entries left in the National at the latest scratchings stage, with a maximum of 40 allowed to line up on the day.

Milansbar, who was second to winner Regal Flow in Saturday's Midlands Grand National, is listed at 45, but it is likely there will be at least five withdrawals before the final field is named on 12 April.

Frost will bid to emulate her father Jimmy, who won the National on Little Polveir in 1989.

A total of 16 female jockeys have ridden in the race, but Walsh and Nina Carberry are the only ones to have done so since 2005.