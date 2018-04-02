Irish Grand National: General Principle wins in first victory for Gordon Elliott

General Principle won the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse in a photo finish as trainer Gordon Elliott claimed a first victory in the race.

Isleofhopendreams was just edged out on the line, as Elliott's rival trainer Willie Mullins' wait for his first Irish Grand National win continues.

Forever Gold finished third, while Bellshill, who faded after leading into the final stretch, finished fourth.

Pairofbrowneyes, a pre-race favourite, was one of several who fell early on.

More to follow.