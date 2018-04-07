Grand National 2018: Three female jockeys at Aintree for first time in 30 years

Katie Walsh finished third on Seabass in 2012

Three female jockeys are set to ride in the Grand National for the first time in 30 years after Rachael Blackmore was booked to partner Alpha Des Obeaux.

The Irish jockey will be aboard the 50-1 shot at Aintree for trainer Mouse Morris on 14 April.

She joins Katie Walsh, with Baie Des Iles, and Bryony Frost, riding Milansbar.

Walsh achieved the highest placing by a female jockey in the Grand National when third on Seabass in 2012.

A maximum of 40 runners will line up for the big race, with the final field named on Thursday.

Morris won the National two years ago with Rule The World.

Three female jockeys rode in the 1988 race although none finished - Penny Ffitch-Heyes (Hettinger), Venetia Williams (Marcolo) and Gee Armytage (Gee-A).