Grand National 2018: Full result, finishers and fallers - where did your horse finish?
- From the section Horse Racing
Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell, won the 2018 Grand National ahead of Pleasant Company after a photo finish at Aintree.
Bless The Wings beat Anibale Fly to finish third, with Milansbar and Road To Riches completing the top six.
Saint Are was taken for assessment and treatment but all other horses and jockeys returned safely.
Find out how your horse fared in the world's biggest steeplechase.
Place, horse, odds, jockey
1. Tiger Roll 10-1 (Davy Russell)
2. Pleasant Company 25-1 (David Mullins)
3. Bless the Wings 40-1 (Jack Kennedy)
4. Anibale Fly 10-1 (Barry Geraghty)
5. Milansbar 25-1 (Bryony Frost)
6. Road to Riches 33-1 (Sean Flanagan)
7. Gas Line Boy 25-1 (Robert Dunne)
8. Valseur Lido 66-1 (Keith Donoghue)
9. Vieux Lion Rouge 25-1 (Tom Scudamore)
10. Raz De Maree 20-1 (Robbie Power)
11. Seeyouatmidnight 11-1 (Brian Hughes)
12. Baie Des Iles 16-1 (Ms Katie Walsh)
Non-finishers:
Carlingford Lough 33-1 (Mark Walsh) and Childrens List 66-1 (Jonathan Burke) pulled up before the finish line
29th fence
Total Recall 7-1 (Paul Townend) - pulled up
Warriors Tale 33-1 (Sean Bowen) - pulled up
Pendra 80-1 (Aidan Coleman) - pulled up
Double Ross 66-1 (Jamie Bargary) - pulled up
27th fence
Ucello Conti 16-1 (Daryl Jacob) - unseated rider
26th fence
Thunder And Roses 33-1 (J J Slevin) - pulled up
The Last Samuri 16-1 (David Bass) - pulled up
Tenor Nivernais 66-1 (Tom O'Brien) - pulled up
Shantou Flyer 20-1 (James Bowen) - pulled up
23rd fence
The Dutchman 20-1 (Harry Cobden) - unseated rider
18th fence
Maggio 66-1 (Brendan Powell) - pulled up
17th fence
Delusionofgrandeur 50-1 (Henry Brooke) - pulled up
15th fence
Chase The Spud 25-1 (Paddy Brennan) - pulled up
Alpha Des Obeaux 33-1 (Rachael Blackmore) - fell
Saint Are 50-1 (Ciaran Gethings) - brought down
8th fence
Lord Windermere 50-1 (A E Lynch) - unseated rider
Buywise 50-1 (Adam Wedge) - unseated rider
Final Nudge 33-1 (Gavin Sheehan) - unseated rider
7th fence
Captain Redbeard 20-1 (Sam Coltherd) - unseated rider
6th fence
I Just Know 14-1 (Danny Cook) - fell
Houblon Des Obeaux 25-1 (Charlie Deutsch) - fell
Virgilio 50-1 (Harry Skelton) - fell
1st fence
Blaklion 14-1 (Sam Twiston-Davies) - brought down
Perfect Candidate 50-1 (Alain Cawley) - fell
Non-runners:
Royal Encore and Walk In The Mill