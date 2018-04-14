Grand National 2018: Full result, finishers and fallers - where did your horse finish?

From the section

Davy Russell (left) claimed his first Grand National win on Saturday

Tiger Roll, ridden by Davy Russell, won the 2018 Grand National ahead of Pleasant Company after a photo finish at Aintree.

Bless The Wings beat Anibale Fly to finish third, with Milansbar and Road To Riches completing the top six.

Saint Are was taken for assessment and treatment but all other horses and jockeys returned safely.

Find out how your horse fared in the world's biggest steeplechase.

Place, horse, odds, jockey

1. Tiger Roll 10-1 (Davy Russell)

2. Pleasant Company 25-1 (David Mullins)

3. Bless the Wings 40-1 (Jack Kennedy)

4. Anibale Fly 10-1 (Barry Geraghty)

5. Milansbar 25-1 (Bryony Frost)

6. Road to Riches 33-1 (Sean Flanagan)

7. Gas Line Boy 25-1 (Robert Dunne)

8. Valseur Lido 66-1 (Keith Donoghue)

9. Vieux Lion Rouge 25-1 (Tom Scudamore)

10. Raz De Maree 20-1 (Robbie Power)

11. Seeyouatmidnight 11-1 (Brian Hughes)

12. Baie Des Iles 16-1 (Ms Katie Walsh)

Non-finishers:

Carlingford Lough 33-1 (Mark Walsh) and Childrens List 66-1 (Jonathan Burke) pulled up before the finish line

29th fence

Total Recall 7-1 (Paul Townend) - pulled up

Warriors Tale 33-1 (Sean Bowen) - pulled up

Pendra 80-1 (Aidan Coleman) - pulled up

Double Ross 66-1 (Jamie Bargary) - pulled up

27th fence

Ucello Conti 16-1 (Daryl Jacob) - unseated rider

26th fence

Thunder And Roses 33-1 (J J Slevin) - pulled up

The Last Samuri 16-1 (David Bass) - pulled up

Tenor Nivernais 66-1 (Tom O'Brien) - pulled up

Shantou Flyer 20-1 (James Bowen) - pulled up

23rd fence

The Dutchman 20-1 (Harry Cobden) - unseated rider

18th fence

Maggio 66-1 (Brendan Powell) - pulled up

17th fence

Delusionofgrandeur 50-1 (Henry Brooke) - pulled up

15th fence

Chase The Spud 25-1 (Paddy Brennan) - pulled up

Alpha Des Obeaux 33-1 (Rachael Blackmore) - fell

Saint Are 50-1 (Ciaran Gethings) - brought down

8th fence

Lord Windermere 50-1 (A E Lynch) - unseated rider

Buywise 50-1 (Adam Wedge) - unseated rider

Final Nudge 33-1 (Gavin Sheehan) - unseated rider

7th fence

Captain Redbeard 20-1 (Sam Coltherd) - unseated rider

6th fence

I Just Know 14-1 (Danny Cook) - fell

Houblon Des Obeaux 25-1 (Charlie Deutsch) - fell

Virgilio 50-1 (Harry Skelton) - fell

1st fence

Blaklion 14-1 (Sam Twiston-Davies) - brought down

Perfect Candidate 50-1 (Alain Cawley) - fell

Non-runners:

Royal Encore and Walk In The Mill