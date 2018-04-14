Grand National: Tiger Roll lands thrilling photo-finish victory at Aintree
- From the section Horse Racing
Irish challenger Tiger Roll won the Aintree Grand National in a photo finish after holding off a late surge by Pleasant Company.
The 10-1 chance, ridden by the experienced Davy Russell, who had never won the race before, surged clear of the rest of the field late on.
Tiger Roll tired on the run-in as Pleasant Company (25-1) and David Mullins moved to challenge.
But he managed to hold on to secure victory for trainer Gordon Elliott.
It is a second win in the race for Elliott, who guided Silver Birch to victory in 2007, while he also trained the third-placed finisher Bless The Wings (40-1).
The Irish completed a clean sweep of the top four with Anibale Fly (10-1), while Bryony Frost, one of three female jockeys in the race, had an excellent run on Milansbar in fifth.
