Elite League champions Belfast face Nottingham opener

Reigning Elite League champions Belfast Giants begin the defence of their title with an away double-header against play-off winners Nottingham Panthers on the second weekend of the new season.

The teams face each other at the National Ice Centre on Saturday, 15 and Sunday, 16 September.

Holders Panthers get the Challenge Cup campaign under way on the opening day of the season at Hull (8 September).

Belfast begin their Cup campaign away against Braehead on the same night.