Lewis Hook and Jordan Cownie sign for Peterborough Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms have boosted their squad by signing youngsters Lewis Hook and Jordan Cownie.

Their pair were part of Great Britain's Under-18 side at the youth World Championships in March.

They will play for the Phantoms U18 side next season but head coach Jon Kynaston also expects both to challenge for ice time with the senior side.

"I firmly believe we have in these players the two most talented forwards in the UK," he told the club website.

Hook is a product of the club's own junior system, while Cownie began his career with Dundee.

"Lewis' dedication and passion to be the best he can is second to none," said Kynaston.

"Jordan is incredibly skilled and fast. Whilst he is small in stature now he will be a name in our game now and in future years."