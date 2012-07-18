Swindon Wildcats sign Michal Kapicka from Mulhouse

Swindon Wildcats have signed Czech forward Michael Kapicka from French club Mulhouse.

The 26-year-old made 26 appearances in the French League last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 14 assists.

"I'm delighted to have Michael sign for Swindon," head coach Ryan Aldridge told the club's official website.

"He knows how to score goals and has put good numbers up in every league he has played in. He is joining us after a great year in France."

Kapicka, who has also played in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Germany, was released by Mulhouse at the end of last season due to financial reasons.