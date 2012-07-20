Canadian defenceman Will Colbert joins Belfast Giants

Belfast Giants have continued filling their roster for next season by signing defenceman Will Colbert.

The 27-year-old Canadian, who was drafted by two NHL teams, captained the Ottawa 67's to the Memorial Cup finals in 2004-05.

Colbert has also played for St Francis Zavier Univeristy and Gwinnett Gladiators in the ECHL.

"Belfast has a reputation as a first-class organization with great fans and a winning tradition," said Colbert.

Colbert was originally drafted by San Jose in the sixth round - he later re-entered the draft and was selected by the Ottawa Senators.

The 220 pound defender has played three professional seasons, notching 40 career points.

Colbert split time in the AHL in two of his three seasons.

"I know coach Doug Christiansen demands a lot from his players and I am confident I can contribute to the hard working, team-first kind of hockey that wins championships," he added.

"I'm excited to be part of the Giants organization and I can't wait to come over and get started."