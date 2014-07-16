Coventry Blaze: Canadian Rory Rawlyk added to roster

Coventry Blaze have added Canadian defenceman Rory Rawlyk to their roster for the 2014-15 season.

The 30-year-old from Edmonton spent last term with Dundee Stars, helping them reach the quarter-finals of the Elite League play-offs in which they lost to champions Belfast Giants.

Rawlyk's efforts resulted in him being short-listed for the Elite League Defenceman of the Year award.

Blaze begin the new season at Fife Flyers on Saturday, 6 September.

It will be the first full campaign for head coach Marc LeFebvre, who replaced Matty Soderstrom in February.