Sheffield Steelers sign Canadian winger Mathieu Roy

Roy spent three years as captain of previous side Florida Everblades

Sheffield Steelers have signed Canadian winger Mathieu Roy.

The 27-year-old has spent the last four seasons playing for Florida Everblades in the East Coast Hockey League in the United States.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I'd been looking for a deal to go and play abroad for a few years.

"The coach told me the club has a winning attitude and that is what I want to be associated with. I think I can bring good things to the team."

The Steelers, who beat Belfast Giants in last season's Elite League play-off final, start the new campaign away at Dundee Stars on Saturday 6 September.