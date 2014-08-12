Canadian forward Mike Kompon joins Giants

Mike Kompon played seven consecutive seasons in Germany with EHC Munchen

The Belfast Giants have signed Canadian forward Mike Kompon on a one-year deal.

Last season, the 32-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ontario, played for the Oji Eagles in the Asia League.

Earlier in his career, he played for Quad City in the Canadian UHL, the Reading Royals in the ECHL, and he also spent seven seasons in Germany.

"Mike was the first guy I spoke to this summer. He is going to make players around him better," said Giants boss Steve Thornton.

"I think he will be a fans' favourite with his work ethic. He is a first-liner who will most likely centre our top line.

"He will be a guy that we can rely on in important offensive situations and who will have contagious work ethic. Mike is also a great character and has won before - he is exactly what we are looking for."

The Giants are the current Elite League champions but last season's coach Paul Adey and general manager Todd Kelman have left the club.

Thornton, back in Belfast for a second spell, has taken on the role of Head of Hockey Operations, effectively combining the two jobs.