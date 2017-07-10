Belfast Giants sign Canadian Darcy Murphy for 2017-18 season

Darcy Murphy counts Tulsa Oilers among his former teams

The Belfast Giants have announced the signing of Canadian Darcy Murphy for the 2017-18 Elite League season.

The 24-year-old from Ontario joins the Giants after a season split with Tulsa Oilers and Manitoba Moose.

Murphy played twice for Colgate University in the inaugural Friendship Four tournament in Belfast in 2015.

"We think he will be a popular player in Belfast with the energy he will provide," said Giants Head of Hockey Operations Steve Thornton.

"We are fortunate that we had the chance to see Darcy play and we really liked the way he skated and competed. We think that he is better suited to the big ice.

"Darcy is young and still on the up swing which is also something we wanted more of this year. He just finished his first year pro, had close to 20 goals on a very low scoring team and earned an AHL call up.

"We are also excited that the Friendship Four is turning into a nice recruiting tool for future Giants."

Head Coach Adam Keefe added that he was "very excited to add a young player of Darcy's calibre who will bring us youth, energy and a strong compete level".

"When I was in Belfast with the Friendship Four, I really fell in love with the city. Being able to continue my studies with a masters degree at Ulster University was also a major factor in joining," explained Murphy.

"The Belfast Giants have a great program with great facilities and, from everything I have heard, I believe it will be a great fit for me."

"I will bring some offensive touch and will also want to be good defensively in our own end. As long as I go out there and give 100% for the Giants, that is the only thing I can control and I pride myself on that," continued the Giants' newest recruit.