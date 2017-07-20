Belfast Giants sign Canadian forward Dustin Johner from Austrian club Villacher SV

Johner was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 2001 NHL draft

The Belfast Giants have added experienced forward Dustin Johner to their roster for the forthcoming Elite League season.

The 34-year-old Canadian joins the Giants from the Austrian Hockey League side Villacher SV.

Johner was selected by the Florida Panthers in the 2001 NHL draft but has played in Europe for the past decade.

He won the Swiss A League with the Zurich Lions and had a successful spell with Swedish team Allsvenskan.

Johner becomes the fourth new signing of the summer for the Giants following the arrivals of Darcy Murphy, Jonathan Ferland and Sebastien Sylvestre.

"Johner is one of those guys that no matter who you speak to about him, they have nothing but positive things to say - as a player, person and team-mate," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

"We are really excited to add a player of Dustin's pedigree to the Belfast Giants. He's another new signing that will leave it all out on the ice for this city."