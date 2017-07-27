Belfast Giants sign defencemen Kevin Raine

Kevin Raine played for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL

The Belfast Giants have added Canadian defenceman Kevin Raine to their squad for the 2017/18 Elite League season.

Raine joins from the ECHL Florida Everblades franchise and will wear the 22 shirt for the Belfast side.

The 24-year-old made his pro debut in 2013 with the Portland Pirates and was invited to the 2014 NHL rookie camp and Los Angeles Kings training camp.

His performances at the LA camp earned him a roster spot on their affiliate team, the Manchester Monarchs.

He made 53 appearances for the Monarchs, winning the Calder Cup in his first professional season.

"Kevin is my type of player. He will compete every night for the Giants," said head coach Adam Keefe.

"He skates really well and is solid at both ends of the ice. I think the fans are going to love this guy."