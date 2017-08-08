Belfast Giants: Brandon Benedict back again for 2017/18 campaign

Brandon Benedict is in his second spell with the Belfast Giants

Brandon Benedict has boosted the Belfast Giants by signing a new contract for the 2017-18 season.

Benedict, 35, will be spending his fifth season in all at the Giants after rejoining the club for a second spell two years ago.

Coach Adam Keefe has also appointed Benedict as an assistant coach.

"I am pleased Brandon is coming back to Belfast. He has been a central part of the organisation's success over the years," said Keefe.

"I know the fans will be excited to see Brandon back on the ice.

"His work ethic makes him a natural leader and I am delighted he will combine the assistant coach role with his playing duties."

Benedict first joined the Giants back in 2009 and helped the club to the 2010 Play-off title with a memorable performance in the grand final against the Cardiff Devils.

The centreman then helped Nottingham Panthers win seven trophies during during a four-year spell with the club before returning to the Giants.

Benedict has posted 49 goals and 115 assists in his Giants career.