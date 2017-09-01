Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 3-7 Bili Tygri Liberec

Cardiff Devils remain winless in Group E after three fixtures

Cardiff Devils found little comfort at home against Bili Tygri Liberec as they fell to their third successive Champions Hockey League defeat.

Having lost 5-2 away to the Czech champions last Saturday, things looked more hopeful as Matthew Myers and Patrick Asselin put Devils ahead.

But Jan Ordos got Bili Tygri moving in the first period on the power play.

The Czech side then took over, with Martin Bakos finishing the Group E game with a hat-trick.

Devils lost their Champions Hockey League opener 10-1 away to HC Davos and host the Swiss side at Ice Arena Wales on Sunday.