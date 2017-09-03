Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 4-3 HC Davos

From the section

Debutants Cardiff Devils have lost three of their Champions Hockey League games, winning once

Cardiff Devils beat Swiss team Davos HC 4-3 for a historic first win in the Champions Hockey League at Ice Arena Wales.

Davos had beaten the Welsh team 10-1 on their tournament debut in Group E.

Devils then lost twice to Czech champions Bili Tygri Liberec, 5-2 and 7-3, before enjoying a first taste of success.

The teams were deadlocked at 3-3 when Drew Paris scored the hosts' winner late on.

Nando Eggenberger put Davos ahead and Mark Richardson levelled before Joey Martin put Devils ahead.

Andres Ambuhl and Dario Simion struck to put Davos back in front only for Matt Pope to equalise and Paris secured Devils' triumph.