BBC Sport - Face-off: The Towe line on the Belfast Giants' Elite League openers

Face-off: The Towe line on Giants' Elite League openers

This week's Face-off features highlights of the Challenge Cup defeat by Dundee Stars after a penalty shoot-out, plus Matt Towe's thoughts on his side's opening Elite League fixtures.

The Giants host Towe's former club Guildford Flames at the SSE Arena on Saturday night, then travel to take on another of the league's new outfits, Milton Keynes Lightning, on Sunday.

Towe told BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland that he believes both sides will pose a significant threat.

Top videos

Video

Face-off: The Towe line on Giants' Elite League openers

Video

'Mary Berry would like this!' - TMS' summer in cake

Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

'Two down, two to go' for Wales

Video

Anderson will carry on as long as he can - Gibson

Video

Republic will fight all the way - Walters

Video

Crouch reveals Stoke's Mario Kart king

Video

'Young England side will learn from this week'

Video

West Indies grateful for 'unbelievable' global support

Video

Slovakia tie 'bigger than England match'

Top Stories