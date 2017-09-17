Challenge Cup: Edinburgh Capitals 5-6 Belfast Giants

Spiro Goulakos was on target for the Giants in Sunday's Challenge Cup victory in Scotland

Belfast Giants edged out Edinburgh Capitals on Sunday night to complete a weekend double in the Challenge Cup.

The hosts led 2-1 in Scotland before the Giants moved clear with Spiro Goulakos, Cole Jarrett, Colin Shields and Darc Murphy on target.

Edinburgh scored twice but Sebastien Sylvestre's second goal made it 6-4 and Belfast held on to win after Michael D'Orazio netted with five minutes left.

The Giants defeated Dundee Stars 7-4 at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

The win over Dundee moved Belfast top of their Challenge Cup group with Sylvestre firing in two of the goals while Dustin Johner, Murphy, Brendan Connolly, Jonathan Ferland and John Kurtz also netted.

Alexander Islamov gave the Capitals a first-period lead on Sunday at the Murrayfield Ice Rink.

Sylvestre equalised early in the second period before Dylan Anderson restored Edinburgh's advantage.

Four goals without reply gave the visitors a commanding advantage at the end of the second period.

Edinburgh hit back with Taylor Stefishen and Mike Cazzola strikes to make it 5-4 but Sylvestre's goal on 47.44 gave Belfast a two-goal cushion.

D'Orazio set up a tense finale but the Giants saw out the final minutes to secure a second win in 24 hours.