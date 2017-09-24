Belfast Giants defenceman Cole Jarrett and coach Adam Keefe are satisfied with the performance of the team in Saturday's 3-1 Elite League win over the Sheffield Steelers at the SSE Arena.

The goals all came in the first period with Dustin Johner's opener followed by further Giants strikes from Cole Jarrett and Sebastien Sylvestre.

Levi Nelson replied for Sheffield before the end of the first period but it proved the last goal of the contest.