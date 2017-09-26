Jeff Mason makes timely return for Belfast Giants

Media playback is not supported on this device Mason excited by Giants return

Jeff Mason has rejoined the Belfast Giants for the rest of the season.

The 36 year old American goes straight into the line-up for Wednesday's away clash with the Nottingham Panthers for what will be his eighth season in teal.

Mason's return is timely following injuries sustained by Stephen Murphy and Dustin Johner in last weekend's back-to-back wins over the Sheffield Steelers.

The defenceman is seventh on the Giants all-time scoring list with 63 goals.

Mason helped the Giants win Elite League titles in the 2011/2012 and 2013/14 seasons.

Head coach Adam Keefe said: "bringing Mase back was a 'no brainer'".

"He's a local guy now that has been loyal to this team and this city.

"He's a very reliable player that works hard and puts the team first. I know I can rely on him in any situation."