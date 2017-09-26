BBC Sport - Jeff Mason excited by return to Belfast Giants

Mason excited by Giants return

Returning defenceman Jeff Mason believes he is coming into a Belfast Giants team capable of winning silverware this season.

The 36 year old has rejoined the Giants for what will be his eighth season with the team and goes straight into Adam Keefe's line-up for Wednesday's game away to the Nottingham Panthers.

"I think the team looks great, Adam's done a great job so far, the new guys have all come in and done well so it certainly bodes well for the rest of the season and silverware," Mason said.

Top Stories