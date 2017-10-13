Champions Hockey League: Nottingham Panthers to face Zurich in last 16

Nottingham Panthers won four of their six CHL group games, including all three home matches

Nottingham Panthers have been drawn to face Swiss side Zurich in the last 16 of the Champions Hockey League.

Panthers - the lowest-ranked club in the 32-team competition - are the first UK side in the CHL's four-year history to reach the knockout stages.

Zurich, who are sixth in the top flight in Switzerland, qualified by finishing second in Group H.

Nottingham reached the last 16 by winning Group F, which included a victory over fourth seeds Bern.

The first leg will be played in Switzerland on 31 October or 1 November, with the return leg in Nottingham on 7 November.